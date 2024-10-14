Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $174,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

