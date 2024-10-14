Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.49. 108,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,268. The company has a market cap of $483.45 million, a PE ratio of 225.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

