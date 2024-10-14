Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Upgraded to Hold by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Global Atomic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GLO opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37. Global Atomic has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$3.91.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

