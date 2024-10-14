Global-E Online Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 609% compared to the average volume of 1,204 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

