Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

GMED stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. 134,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

