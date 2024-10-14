GMX Price Down 1.9% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $22.10 or 0.00034490 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. GMX has a market cap of $215.21 million and $8.05 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GMX

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,736,969 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX (GMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. GMX has a current supply of 9,735,080.92895657. The last known price of GMX is 21.22532933 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $7,032,870.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

