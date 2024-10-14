Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE GFI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 219,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,280. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises: 4 Reasons to Get In Now on the Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chicken or Egg? Does Tyson Have More Upside Than Cal-Maine Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.