Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 219,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,280. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

