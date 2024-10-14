Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

GDEN opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $857.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

