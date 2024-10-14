Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. 38,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,352. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

