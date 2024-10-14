Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

