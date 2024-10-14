Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

