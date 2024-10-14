Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. 895,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.83 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.