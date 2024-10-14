GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $25.20. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 2,181,989 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.