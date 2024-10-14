GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ICLTF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,590. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
