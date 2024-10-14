Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.86. 1,071,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,057. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

