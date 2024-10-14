Grove Bank & Trust Buys 5,360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

