Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.13. 140,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

