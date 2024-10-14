Grove Bank & Trust Has $856,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after buying an additional 162,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after buying an additional 481,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,447. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.92. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.