Grove Bank & Trust Invests $932,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 476,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

