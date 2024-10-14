Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,687. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

