Grove Bank & Trust Sells 10,423 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,003. The stock has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

