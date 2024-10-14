Grove Bank & Trust Sells 360 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 277,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.10 on Monday, reaching $403.96. The stock had a trading volume of 246,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,610. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $404.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

