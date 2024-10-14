Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,694,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 2,754,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,389.2 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
HDALF remained flat at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
