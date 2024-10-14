Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,694,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 2,754,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,389.2 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

HDALF remained flat at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.