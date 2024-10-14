Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 105.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 1,230,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.