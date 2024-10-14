Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on November 22nd

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.3 %
HSNGY opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.81.
