Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on November 22nd

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

HSNGY opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.