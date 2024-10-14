Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

