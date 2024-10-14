Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
