Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.43. The company had a trading volume of 409,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,074. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $586.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

