Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,448. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

