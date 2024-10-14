Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.01. 557,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,391. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

