Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.77. 78,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,635. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.78 and its 200 day moving average is $265.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $323.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

