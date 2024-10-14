Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.65 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises: 4 Reasons to Get In Now on the Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chicken or Egg? Does Tyson Have More Upside Than Cal-Maine Stock?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Delta Air Lines: 3 Reasons This Dip Is Too Good to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.