Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.65 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

