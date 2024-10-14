Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $765.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

