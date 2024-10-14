HC Wainwright Lowers Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Price Target to $5.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 225.73% from the company’s previous close.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

IKT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 256,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,976. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:IKT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.