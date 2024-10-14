Head to Head Survey: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.7%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.20

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.