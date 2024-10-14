HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.53 on Monday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

