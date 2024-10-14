HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 15.1 %

HTCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 68,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,368. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

