Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.44 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $34.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00045083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.32302 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05155773 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $30,501,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

