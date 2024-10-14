Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $58.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00043949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,028 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,028.32302 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05155773 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $30,501,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

