Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 129,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Heineken has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.92.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

