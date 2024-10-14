Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.64. 146,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.