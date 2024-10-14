Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,164 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 157,167 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

