Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 1,054,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,995. The company has a market capitalization of $679.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

