Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

