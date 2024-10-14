High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average is $247.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

