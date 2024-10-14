High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

