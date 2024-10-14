High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

