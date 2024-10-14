High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $411.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

