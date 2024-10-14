High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,088 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after buying an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

