High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 357 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.