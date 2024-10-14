High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

